Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has called for collaboration of residents in Arepo and interconnecting communities and relevant stakeholders to make the construction of the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge a success.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment of the project for Arepo, Opic, Mawere, Isheri, Sparklight Estate and other communities.

Adeyoye. who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Raheem Owokoniran, said the stakeholders’ engagement was to get the inputs of residents on how to make the construction of the bridge, which would include BRT corridors and also open the area to social-economic development, seamless.

Responding to questions and observations, a Director in the Ministry, Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the move by the State Government to engage residents in the area was aimed at minimising properties that would be affected due to the alignment of the bridge that would pass through the area, as well as reduce the negative impacts on the people’s livelihood.