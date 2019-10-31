Bunmi Ogunyale

Five thousands skaters across the country will vie for honours in the National Speed Marathon slated to hold on January, 2020 in Lagos.

The National Coordinator of the event, Mr. Adebowale Adetoroye disclosed this at a media parley to Herald this year’s edition.

According to him, 5, 000 athletes, which included both male and female will participate in the 42.5 kilometres speed race.

“This event shall also feature participants from African countries and guests athletes from Europe.”

Adetoroye added that the idea to hold the first edition of the National Speed Marathon in Lagos as the city of choice was based on conviction that competition holds tremendous social, tourism and economic potentialities for the state.

“The route will be announced on 4th November 2019 and it is carefully planned to traverse some of the interesting landmark sites in the city.

“NSM is a novel sport in Nigeria, requiring the support of relevant stakeholders for success. We know we cannot do this alone, thus we are seeking the support and participation of individuals, corporate sponsorship and volunteers to discover and nurture the hidden potentials in skate sport and build strong partnership between the sport and corporate bodies, while also investing into sport development in Nigeria.”