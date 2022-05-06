By Chinelo Obogo

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that as at Monday, May 2, about 5,415,619 Nigerians have completed their online and physical personal voters’ cards (PVCs) registration.

The commission on its official social media handle said of those that completed their registration, 2,379,063 did it online, while 3,036,556 did it physically.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

INEC also revealed that 8,855,996 people carried out fresh registration within the same time frame.

The five South East states saw a combined total of 492,590 completed registrations with Anambra coming tops at 154,488 and Imo having the least with 52,457.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The six South South states have a combined total of 1,283,469 completed registration with the highest being Delta State at 282,003 and the least is Cross River with 153,872.

“The six South West states have a total of 1,050,262 completed registration with Osun State having 360,625 and Ondo State, having the least with 95,760.

“The six North Central states have a total of 876,761 with Plateau State having the lowest at 111,551 and Kwara State having the highest with 194,797. The six North East states have a total of 684,065 completed registration with the least being Yobe at 51,366, while Taraba has the highest number with 129,072.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The seven North West states have a total of 975,495 completed registration with the highest being Kano at 235,975 and the lowest is Zamfara at 67,842. Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory has 52,577 completed registrations,” the INEC report said..