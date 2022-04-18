From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five members of the Kano State Executive Council have resigned their appointments to pursue their political careers owing to the provisions in the new electoral law which prohibit them from continuing in office while seeking elective positions.

Those that resigned are commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo; Water Resources, Sadiq Wali; Budget, Nura Dankadi; Education, Sanusi Kiru and Rural Development, Musa Kwankwaso.

Information from the office of the Secretary to the State Government also indicated that some Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have equally tendered their letters of resignations to the state government.

A statement by Abba Anwar, spokesperson for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had given political appointees wishing to contest elective positions in 2023 latest Monday April 18, 2022, to tender their resignation letters.

The governor said the directive was in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.