Sen Teslim Folarin, a former Senate Leader (APC- Oyo Central Senatorial District), has condoled with the Oyo State Councillors’ Forum over death of five of its members.

Folarin, who is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, in a condolence message on Tuesday in Ibadan expressed shock over the death of the councilors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum had been hit with several tragedies in recent time which has led to losing five of their members to the cold hands of death.

Among the deceased members were Hon. Rukayat Adejumobi from Itesiwaju Local Government and Hon. Oluyemi Muhammad from Ibadan South Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Others included Hon. Oluwole Adesokan from Akinyele, Hon. Asimiyu Ajayi from Ido and Hon. Moruf Agbedo from Egbeda.

Folarin described the death of the local council legislators as an irreparable loss to the APC family, the constituencies they served during their lifetime and their immediate families.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic loss of some elected councillors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

“My heart aches for the forum, the progressive family, the constituencies they represented and the families they left behind.

“I convey my deep condolences to Oyo State Councillors’ Forum, Oyo ALGON, bereaved families, followers and our party, APC,” he said.

The former Senate Leader said that the contributions of the dead councillors in the uplift of the downtrodden masses would be remembered forever.

He urged the Oyo APC leadership to take an advantage of the Holy month of Ramadan to organise special prayers for the departed souls and support the bereaved families.

Folarin prayed to Almighty God to rest their souls in peace and give strength to all of them to overcome the unfathomable losses.