The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said five persons died in recent bandits attack in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack displaced residents from 17 villages now taking refuge at Birnin Yero LEA Primary School.

Mr. Ishaya Chinoko, zonal coordinator of the agency, made this known when he led a team on a rapid assessment of the displaced persons from the 17 villages. According to him, during the assessment, the team was informed of the death of five persons and two wounded ones.

Chinoko condoled with the Kaduna State government and its people over the loss of lives and property, arising from the attack.

He assured them that the agency will submit its report and assistance will be immediately brought to them by the Federal Government.