No fewer than five people lost their lives in a road accident which occurred in Bauchi, on Sunday.

Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, said five others sustained injuries.

He said the accident, which involved a Sharon bus with plate number DRZ 887 XA, belonging to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and one trailer truck, happened along Darazo-Bauchi road at 10pm.

The sector commander, who said that it took personnel of the Corps about 39 minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site, attributed the accident to obstruction.

He explained that 10 people were involved in the crash and they were all males.

“The Sharon Bus carrying the 10 passengers ran into a stationary trailer truck and five of them died, while five others sustained a series of injuries,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that his personnel had cleared the obstructions at the crash scene.

He also said that the corpses of the deceased had been taken to Darazo General Hospital for identification, adding that the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with motorists to always be conscious of all traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions before embarking on a journey.

“FRSC will remain on the roads across the state to ensure that users abide by and observe all the road traffic regulations.

“Anybody found guilty will not be spared, no matter his or her status,” said the commander.

FRSC in Bauchi disclosed that eight people lost their lives in a fatal accident which occurred in Goltukurwa Village along Dass-Bauchi road, at 9:30pm, on Saturday.

The Sector Commander said the accident, which involved an Opel Vectra car and one Tipper Mercedes, was as a result of ‘overloading’, speed violation and head-on-collision.