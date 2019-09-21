WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly auto crash that occurred along Ikere road on Saturday Several others have also sustained various degree of injuries.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident might have occurred due to over speeding by the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Ekiti State Market Women Omuo chapter, was reported to have summalsulted thrice before crahing into the bush.

Three of the occupants were confirmed dead at the spot; their bodies have been taken to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, while six others who sustained injuries were taken to various hospitals by sympathisers for treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Caleb Ikechuckwu confirmed the incident and said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue while those injured had been taken to hospital.

The occupants of the bus belonging to the Market Women Omuo Ekiti were said to be coming from a wedding party in a yet-to-be identified location before the incident happened.

Three of the passengers died immediately while two others died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.