From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four people were confirmed killed while seven others were injured in an auto crash that occurred in Bauchi, on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, said the accident, which involved one Sharon bus with registration number TRR 391 YX, and an Opel Salon with registration number AA 268 SHR, occurred around Giwo Science Academy, along Bauchi-Kano Road.

The sector commander said the accident occurred around 2:45pm, while personnel of the corps arrived at the scene in record time.

Abdullahi attributed the crash to speed violation and dangerous driving.

“Fourteen people were involved in the crash and there were nine male adults, four female adults, one female child.

“Four people lost their lives to the crash and they included three male adults, a female adult and seven others, including five male adults and two female adults were seriously injured,” he said.

He disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of State Specialist Hospital for identification.

The sector commander added that the injured passengers were also responding to treatment at the same hospital.

Also, separate accidents that occurred in Osun State, yesterday, claimed one life while five passengers were injured. The accident, which occurred at the Ilesa-Ipetu Expressway around 9.22am, claimed one life while four others were injured.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, where the injured victims were also receiving treatment.

She explained that the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

She said the vehicle with registration number AKD 525 FC had seven passengers.

Ogungbemi disclosed that one motorcyclist collided with a car with registration number SD 384 DV along the Ife-Osogbo Expressway, Ile-Ife.

She added that the injured victim was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, for treatment.