Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead and three others injured as a three-storey building collapsed at Butcher Line, Delimi Central Area in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that sympathizers were battling to rescue the victims before the search and rescue team of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) arrived the scene.

It was gathered that the building, which houses a pharmaceutical shop, public toilets and several other shops collapsed at about 5pm while several persons were trapped.

A witness, who spoke with Daily Sun, revealed that five persons lost their lives, three injured and several others rescued unhurt.

Police public relations officer in the state, Matthias Tyopev, confirmed the incident but said three persons lost their lives.

He added that three persons were injured while seven were rescued unhurt. He said those with various degree of injuries were rushed to the Plateau Specialist and Bingham University Teaching Hospitals for medical attention.

He said that the rescue operation is still ongoing with a view to recover other persons trapped in the building.