The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says five persons lost their lives in a traffic accident around Christopher University on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries

Ojuoro explained that the accident which involved a truck and a passenger bus occured at 9.15 a.m, due to wrong overtaking.