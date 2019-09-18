Five people, including two children, died yesterday when a bus collided with a truck in the Ore Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo state, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview.

Ogungbemide, said five out of the 13 passengers involved in the accident died instantly while seven other people sustained various degrees of injury.

He said FRSC operatives had taken the victims to Adeola Hospital at Kajola and Opeyemi Hospital at Ore in the area.

“At about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday along km 46, Adekunle area in Ore, a Toyota Hiace bus, marked AKL 930 YY, and one articulated vehicle, Man Diesel, marked FGB 747 XA, were involved in a crash.

“In the accident, five people died instantly while seven others sustained injuries,” the FRSC official said.

Ogungbemide ,explained that excessive speeding and wrong overtaking were the causes of the accident and that efforts had been made to clear the road.

He, however, warned motorists to be more careful and shun speeding and wrong overtaking, especially during these “ember” months.

“The motoring public should be more careful during these `ember’ months. There is an increase in vehicular movements on the highways and unnecessary agitation by drivers, mostly commercial drivers.

“The passengers also have a major role to play, in cautioning their drivers. Commuters are advised to be vigilant and avoid sleeping during trips.

“They should never allow a reckless driver to waste their lives. All hands must be on deck to keep ourselves safe from all these carnage,” Ogungbemide advised.