Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five persons lost their lives, while eight sustained serious injuries in a fatal road accident along Akure-Owo express road.

Ondo State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the accident was caused by high speed.

The state sector commander of the FRSC, Mr. Ahmed Hassan said the accident involved two vehicles.

Hassan, who explained that the accident occurred said the accident involved a J5 bus marked LSR 855 XF and a truck with registration number, AKD 880 XX.

According to him, the crash was caused by speed violation and loss of control on the part of the vehicles.

He said “On Sept.13 at about 09.23hrs, two vehicles were involved in an accident at Emure in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

“A total of 13 people were involved in the crash which resulted in the death of five persons on the spot while eight others sustained leg and head injuries.

“The victims were taken to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owo, while the corpses were deposited at the center’s morgue,” he added.