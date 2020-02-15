Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of five out of six people trapped under a heap of sand at Ramin Farar Kasa in Dauni village in Minjibir Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, Public Relations Officer of the service said this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

“We received a distress call on Thursday afternoon from Dauni village through one Malam Danlami Murtala at about 02:45p.m. that a heap of sand has covered six people who were digging for sand used for makeup powder.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen and fire engine to the scene, tried to rescue the victims where only a little boy of about four years was found alive,” he said.

He gave the names of the victims as Ibrahim Shu’aibu, four, Dije Shu’aibu, eight, Hadiza Shu’aibu, 12, Nana Idris, 12, Wasila Nuhu, 13, Sa’ida Lawwali, 32.

Muhammad said that the bodies of the victims were handed over to the village head of Dauni, Alhaji Bello Rabi’u adding that the only survivor had minor fracture. He advised the general public who are into such business to be careful when digging or mining because of their safety.