From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has convened an emergency security meeting of stake- holders in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area following incessant herdsmen attacks on farmers in the area.
Herdsmen had on Wednesday sacked five farm settlements in Mgbuji autonomous community, EhaAmufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing five persons, including children and women.
Five days earlier, three members of the state Neighbourhood Watch were killed while pursuing kidnappers to rescue the wife and 11-year-old daughter of Dr Eugene Edeoga, younger brother of the Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Chijioke Edeoga, who were abducted on January 1, 2022. It was learnt that over 50 women and children who had escaped from the farm settlement took shelter in the residence of a stakeholder in the community, Chief Eric Ebe. Ebe, who described the incident as unwarranted, revealed that over 10 persons have lost their lives to herdsmen attacks in the community in the new year.
Another community leader, Chief Moses Olinya, said that it was sad that even though security operatives were promptly informed about the invasion, they had yet to arrive at the scene. Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Jacob Abonyi, said that he got the information about the attack on Tuesday but when he tried to contact the Divisional Police Officer, his phone was switched off.
“About five days ago, we were battling with kidnapping in same Mgbuji when the wife and daughter of Eugene Edeoga were kidnapped and they were just released on Monday.
“So, I called the military and we were ready this morning, including the Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards. Unfortunately, the soldiers that were already at Ikem said they got a call for another emergency from Uzo-Uwani and they decided to turn back and they have not returned.
“That is the situation, but all our local security, Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards are doing every- thing possible to calm the situation.”
Meanwhile, the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday summoned an emergency security meeting to address the recent cases of insecurity in the local government.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, said the chairman of Isi-Uzo local government, heads of security agencies in the area and traditional rulers of all autonomous com- munities were expected to be present at the meeting.
