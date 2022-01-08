Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has convened an emergency security meeting of stake- holders in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area following incessant herdsmen attacks on farmers in the area.

Herdsmen had on Wednesday sacked five farm settlements in Mgbuji autonomous community, EhaAmufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing five persons, including children and women.

Five days earlier, three members of the state Neighbourhood Watch were killed while pursuing kidnappers to rescue the wife and 11-year-old daughter of Dr Eugene Edeoga, younger brother of the Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Chijioke Edeoga, who were abducted on January 1, 2022. It was learnt that over 50 women and children who had escaped from the farm settlement took shelter in the residence of a stakeholder in the community, Chief Eric Ebe. Ebe, who described the incident as unwarranted, revealed that over 10 persons have lost their lives to herdsmen attacks in the community in the new year.