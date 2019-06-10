Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Five persons in a car, including a couple, died on the spot during a road accident in Abuja yesterday.

The accident which occurred at about 8 a.m. near Setraco Junction along Kubwa Expressway, also left one person seriously injured .

According to an official of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Emmanuel Agbo, the auto crash occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja city centre was hit by a trailer. Agbo added that the impact of the contact with the trailer, which was travelling in the same direction, forced the car, with six passengers off the road.

“The impact forced the car, with registration number ABC 978 SL, to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway. Five persons in the car, including a couple, died on the spot. You can see their corpses on the ground.

“The sixth person in the car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

He said that the trailer did not stop after hitting the car, adding, however, that it was chased and later caught by the police.

A police officer, Danjuma Garba, confirmed that the fleeing trailer and its driver had been arrested at AYA area of the federal capital.

Meanwhile, over 30 buildings and many farm lands were destroyed in Kaura Namoda, headquarters of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, following heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The rainstorm which affected areas such as Hayin Mahe Quarters, Low Cost and Shiyar Nafi’u, Sabuwar Kaura rendered more than 200 homeless.

Residents of the town, while lamenting the storm described it as devastating.

A landlord, whose house was destroyed, Malam Bashar Sani called on relevant authorities to come to to his aids and other landlords by providing palliative measures to reduce their suffering.

“We are appealing to government to please assist us because of the raining season which has destroyed our houses”, he said.

The Chairman, Kaura Namoda Local Government Council, Lawal Isah Abdullahi while inspecting the damages, called on residents to always adhere to professional advice and take precautionary measures to avoid future reoccurrence of the incidence.

“We will continue to work round the clock to ensure protection of lives and property of the people this local government area”, he assures.