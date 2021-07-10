From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Five persons have lost their lives in a fatal motor accident that occurred along Mgbuoba/NTA road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The five occupants (three female and two male) of the ash colour Lexus 350 car, with Lagos plate number, JJJ 37 FS, died on the spot. The car was destroyed beyond repair.

Sunday Sun gathered that the accident occurred at the earlier hours of Saturday, when they were returning from night club.

The incident happened barely 72 hours after the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, announced the removal of curfew across the 23 local government areas of the state.

It was further gathered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, which led to the fatality. Hence, it was not a collusion with another vehicle.

The accident caused gridlock along the busy Mgbuoba/NTA road, as residents and motorists gathered to check if they could identify the victims.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), when contacted described the incident as unfortunate.

Omoni said police had evacuated the corpses, adding that the command would investigate the cause of the accident.

