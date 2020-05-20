Paul Orude, Bauchi

Death toll from the Coronavirus in Bauchi State has risen to five, even as six patients were discharged yesterday after their results returned negative.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting, yesterday, saying the state is yet to record any severe case of COVID-19.

He said the five recorded deaths arose from non-reportage of the sickness and other health issues.

He said the state has 22 percent death rate out of 225 confirmed cases, the lowest in the entire country.

The governor said that the total number of active cases stood at 93, while total number of those discharged is 127.

He said 63 new cases were recorded in Katagum Local Government, while 25 were recorded in Bauchi Local Government.

He said all the 27 health workers who tested positive for coronavirus have tested negative and are now free.

The governor said following the excellent work carried out by the Rapid Response Committee on COVID 19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela and the various sub committees the administration reviewed the current situation and decided to lift the lockdown of the state.