From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Five people, including three males and two females, have been confirmed dead following an accident involving two vehicles in the Orerokpe area of Delta State.

Five other occupants of the ill-fated vehicles sustained life threatening injuries, and were receiving treatment as of yesterday when the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the crash.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The accident, which occurred on Eku-Abraka road, by Oha Secondary School, involved an ash-coloured Lexus 330 with registration number TJK 203 HG, and a dark green Toyota Picnic with registration number KPE 778 AA.

Delta State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ibrahim Abubakar, who confirmed it to Daily Sun in Asaba, attributed the accident to wrong overtaking and speeding.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Probable cause of the accident is wrong overtaking and speeding. You know that Oha has a curve,” he stated.

It was learnt that the Lexus 330 was heading to Warri when it rammed into the Toyota Picnic heading to Abraka.

Eyewitnesses said a couple was among the dead casualties, adding that all the occupants of the commercial Toyota Picnic, including the driver, died on the spot.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The source said the driver was preparing for his father-in-law’s funeral when he died in the ill-fated incident.