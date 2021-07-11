From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Five persons lost their lives in a fatal motor accident that occurred along Mgbuoba/NTA Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday.

The five occupants (three females and two males) of the ash-coloured Lexus 350 car, with Lagos number plate, JJJ 37 FS, died on the spot. The car was destroyed beyond repair.

Sunday Sun gathered that the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when they were returning from a night club.

The incident happened barely 72 hours after the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, announced the removal of curfew in the 23 local government areas of the state.

It was further gathered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, which led to the fatality; hence, it was not collusion of two vehicles.

The accident caused gridlock along the busy Mgbuoba/NTA Road, as residents and motorists gathered to check if they could identify the victims.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), described the incident as unfortunate.

