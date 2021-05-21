From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons, including a commercial motorcycle operator, known as okada rider, yesterday, lost their lives in a ghastly accident along the Akure-Idanre express road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident, which occurred at a location close to Idanre, was reportedly caused by overspeeding by the motorbike rider.

It was learnt that the two passengers on the motorcycle were suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys.

A source said the motorcycle had a collision with an upcoming truck at a sharp corner on the road and the three occupants died on the spot.

Although the victims were reportedly rushed to the hospital, they were said to have died on the spot.

The crash, however, led to unrest on the road, as some aggrieved commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called okada riders, and residents of Idanre set the truck ablaze.

Also, yesterday, at least two people were feared dead as a gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The explosion occurred at the Marquee Event Centre, situated in the premises of the Presidential Library.

An eyewitness said the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into one of the air conditioners at the event centre.

Meanwhile, the two gates leading into the OOPL were shut to visitors when Daily Sun visited the Library.

The incident occurred around 11.00am at the OOPL, which is adjacent to the Conference Hotel where a gas also exploded on Tuesday, killing two people.

The hotel, owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga, is still under lock and keys following the gas explosion, on Tuesday.

No fewer than six people, including an infant, have died in three different gas explosions in Abeokuta, in the last two weeks.