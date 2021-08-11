From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, DSP. Abdulahi Usman, has confirmed that, at least, five people may have drowned along the River Benue, in Taraba State, following a boat mishap over the weekend.

Usman, who made the disclosure to newsmen, in Jalingo, yesterday, said that the boat was carrying 14 passengers from Mayo-Reniwo village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area to a village in Karim-Lamido Local Government when it capsized midway into the journey.

He said while nine of the passengers were successfully rescued, five others were missing and might have been drowned.

Usman said a search operation was on for the five victims.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the five persons missing in the accident is Rev. Shedrack Bako, a pastor with the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria (CRC-N).

When contacted, Taraba State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Isaiah Magaji said he was aware of a boat mishap, but could not ascertain the calibre of persons involved in the accident.

“I am yet to get a clear picture of the incident because the reports that are available to me now are very sketchy. I am still expecting a detailed report of what actually happened and the people involved,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.