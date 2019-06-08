If you have a red carpet event to attend and you want something simple but glamorous in less than no time, try these breath-taking, red carpet hairstyles.

These stunning hairstyles for red carpet are actually quite simple and don’t involve hours of styling and grooming.

• Look chic with glamorous side sweep

Sweep people off their feet with ultra-feminine side swept style. It is good for red carpet hairstyles for those with medium hair, and it is so easy to create.

• Try textured bob

This is a red carpet look that is perfect for shoulder-length hair.

• Look stylish with easy side-swept ponytail

You might think stylish takes time, but it easy to make. Side-swept ponytail, reminiscent of casual celebrity hood, is wonderful in its simplicity.

• Who says buns can’t look stunning

If you want to take your hair off your neck, try buns. Don’t just gather and pin it up. Try something cool that’s hot.

• Neat, tidy and glamorous side swept bun

If your hair isn’t very long, you can still fashion a tucked-in hairstyle that is good enough to walk the red carpet.