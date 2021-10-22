From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was palpable tension in the ancient town of Arochukwu, Abia State, yesterday, as soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed in the area.

Unconfirmed reports had it that five people suspected to be IPOB members were feared killed in the imbroglio.

Although the incident which led to the shooting had not been made official at the time of filing the report, however, a local source said immediately news got to the area that Nnamdi Kanu was brought to court in Abuja, yesterday, to face trial, some members of IPOB in the area took to the streets to jubilate.

The source said the IPOB members were jubilating that contrary to reports they had been getting about the safety of their leader, that Kanu was still alive.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

It was gathered that on getting to a point within the First Bank axis of the town, the IPOB members were confronted by soldiers who attempted to disperse them.

Unconfirmed reports said while the soldiers were engaging the IPOB members who were in a procession, trouble ensued, and in the process, five members of the pro Biafra group were shot dead.

This was said to have caused pandemonium in Arochukwu, as residents scampered for safety.

Some residents were said to have taken refuge inside the bush to avoid being victims of the onslaught.

When contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer (APRO) for 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Lt Omale, promised to contact the officer in charge of soldiers in Arochukwu and get back to Daily Sun.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .