Molly Kilete, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

NO fewer than five persons were killed in Sagamu, Ogun State, as residents protested the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, who was allegedly killed by policemen on Saturday.

Kazeem, popularly known as Kaka, was killed on Saturday along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway during an encounter with operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, who suspected him of being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

While police authorities claimed that the deceased attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle, the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle.

But the youth yesterday morning turned out in large numbers to protest the controversial death of the Sagamu born footballer.

The protesters who were chanting anti-police songs, were reported to have had clashes with the police along Ita-Oba Road in Sagamu.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash led to the death of a protester whose identity was yet to be established as of the time of filling this report.

Daily Sun gathered further that the protesters had earlier stormed the Palace of Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased. It was further learnt that a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was also at the palace in solidarity with the protesters and to calm them down.

Also, a House of Representatives member, representing Remo Federal Constituency, Mrs Adewunmi Onanuga, and the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, were at the palace to appeal to the people.

Meanwhile, the Inspector -General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Deputy- Inspector General of Police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Anthony Ogbizi to take over the investigation surrounding the killing of Kazeem .

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) DCP Frank Mba, said the IGP, has also directed the DIG Research and Planning, Babatunde Peter Ogunyanwo to visit the family of the deceased footballer and remain in Ogun State till the situation is brought under control.

Mba, in a statement, said: “The Inspector- General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem . The IGP gave the order today,February 24, while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

“Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book”.