Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Five persons including three policemen and two civilians have been feared killed during an attack by Boko Haram on a military base at a Borno town.

Sources said some insurgents in a convoy of 4-wheel drive vehicles mounted with artilery guns, attacked a military base at Damboa, some 87 kilometres south of Maiduguri, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We started hearing gun shots from heavy guns early this morning (Wednesday). Boko Haram has attacked the army base and three policemen died. Two other perosons were also hit by stray bullets,” a Civilian JTF in Damboa told Daily Sun on condition of anonymity.

Two security sources confirmed the incident but did not give details. Neither the military nor the police authority has issued any official reaction on the incident.

Damboa, a small town along Maiduguri-Biu-Yola road is located on the fringes of Sambisa, Boko Haram major camp. The insurgents has raided the town about five times. In 2014, the military forces had a fierce battle with the insurgents leading to the death of some peraonnel including the Damboa Divisional Police Officer (DPO).