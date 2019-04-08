Five players of the Nigerian U17 team that helped the team lift the WAFU B U17 Championship in Niger Republic won’t be part of the squad to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations as they fail to scale through the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, Owngoalnigeria.com understands.

The test is usually done to help know if the players are within the age limit for the tournament, no thanks to the menace of age cheats which has seen some teams parade players that are older than the stipulated age range for the tournament.

Top among the list is one of the best players in the Nigerian team, in goalkeeper John Ikedinachukwu Amah who had a near perfect display at the WAFU B Championship, which Nigeria won on penalty kicks after drawing 1-1 with Ghana in the final.

Also the left and right full backs of the team Muhammed Ibrahim and Babatunde Akinsola Jimoh were also knocked out by the scan, same as influential left footed midfielder Hassan Hussein and striker Favor Akeem.