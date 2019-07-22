Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United States has disclosed that five Nigerian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are talented in football, will participate in its State Department’s sponsored Sports Visitor Programme.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria disclosed the development in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja.

Billed to hold between August 1 and 19, 2019, the United States added that the five IDPs would be accompanied by their chaperon.

“The U.S. Mission to Nigeria is sending five young Nigerian football (soccer) talents currently residing in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps and their chaperon to participate in a U.S. State Department-sponsored Sports Visitor programme from August 1-19, 2019,” the United States said.