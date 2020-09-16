Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five persons on Wednesday sustained serious injuries in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State as supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed.

The violent clash allegedly involved members of the Rotimi Akeredolu Campaign Organization and those of the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organization who are working for the APC and PDP respectively.

Governor Akeredolu who alleged that the loyalists of Jegede masterminded the attack, condemned the dimension at which the PDP turned its campaign to.

Akeredolu who spoke through the spokesperson of his campaign organization, Mr Olatunde Olabode alleged that some known supporters of Jegede attacked his campaign convoy on the way to Ikare-Akoko shortly after leaving Oba-Akoko where he had gone to campaign.

Olabode said “Akeredolu and the campaign train of the APC were on their way to Ikare-Akoko, in continuation of the local government campaign rally when the thugs struck and attacked the convoy.”

“In their display of madness and thuggery, the hoodlums set ablaze the branded campaign vehicle donated to the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation by Ambassador Sola Iji. The driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injury and he is now receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.

“While we are shocked and saddened by this attack, we are not too surprised, because the PDP has shown that it is not focusing on issues in its campaign for the election. They will rather deploy violence and falsehood to score cheap political points.

“We say this is despicable and we view it as a sign of desperation by opposition parties in the state, who can’t stand the popularity of the APC, as they have seen the handwriting of their imminent defeat in the coming election on the wall.

“This unfortunate act is not only condemnable, but also deserves serious reprimand. So, we call on security agencies to investigate this latest attack by the PDP against the APC and bring the perpetrators to justice. This must not be swept under the carpet, as it portends a grave danger for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“While we await the necessary action from the security agencies to bring perpetrators to book, we want to warn those who are bent on formenting trouble in the state to desist,” he added

In his reaction, the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Jegede alleged that the attack was sponsored by the APC, adding that many of his supporters were injured in the attack.

Jegede who spoke through his media aide, Kayode Fasua alleged that many of his campaign vehicles were destroyed during the attack and called on the police to investigate the incident.