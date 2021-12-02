From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Five persons, including two women on Thursday sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple auto crash in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The crash which occurred around 12.30pm reportedly involved six vehicles with sixteen passengers on board.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

An eyewitness said the trailer driver lost control as a result of excessive speed and crushed the other vehicles in front of him.

He said the driver, however, escaped immediately after the crash.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

He wished the injured victims quick recovery, urging motoring public to maintain safe speed limits and avoid reckless driving.

“A serious road traffic crash occurred near new parts flyover, by Onitsha-Awka expressway today December 2, 2021 at about 1230hrs.

“The crash was between six vehicles, an articulated truck with no registration number and two commercial buses, one with registration number, AWK 494 ZD VEH, and the other without registration number.

“Other vehicles were two Toyota cars and one tricycle without registration numbers.

“Sixteen people comprising 9 male adults and 7 female adults were involved in the Crash. 5 persons comprising 3 male adults and 2 female adults were injured while 11 comprising 6 male adults and 3 female adults came out unhurt.

“The injured victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital before the arrival of FRSC rescue team. However, the affected vehicles were successfully moved out of the road to allow for free flow of traffic by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, Onitsha, ” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .