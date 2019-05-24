Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two days after a-3-storey building under construction collapsed at No 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, killing five persons and injuring six persons, another residential building at No 44, Modebe Street has collapsed injuring five persons.

Although it was not a total collapse but part of the storey building collapsed on some occupants of the building injuring them.

The Chairman of Nigerian Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof Peter Emeka Katchy, who confined the incident said that those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said that the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report but noted that the house was old and might have been affected by age.

Katchy, however, urged members of the public to be at alert especially in this rainy season to report any case of impending disaster so to avert it before it occurs.