Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Five persons were on Monday fatally injured in Ibadan when a truck, fully loaded with sand suffered brake failure and crushed two tricycles.

The incident occurred nearly 200 metres to New Garage Roundabout at Challenge Area of Ibadan on Monday afternoon.

The truck was said to be moving from the Toll Gate end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Adegoke Motors towards the New Garage Roundabout when it developed brake failure.

The truck moved straight, crossed the now dualised old Lagos-Ibadan highway near the roundabout and came to a sudden halt when two of its tyres entered a drain and were stuck.