Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr Habu Sani has confirmed that five persons sustained injuries arising from the protest that turned violent in the state.

He announced arrest of one medical doctor for use of firearms during the protest

Giving an account of the incident, he said the protesters had officially received approval from security agencies to move within Sabon Gari axis of the state

According to him, yesterday was Day 3 of the protest, but unfortunately, at Airport Road, they had a clash with another group which snowballed into violence.

The Police boss added that, “Some groups within Sabon Gari actually came to us and said they wanted to engage into peaceful protest. We asked them what their grievances were and urged them to write it down and channel them to government.

“ We even called a security meeting with their leaders in attendance, including all the tribal chiefs from Igbo, Yoruba, Edo, Delta. Religious leaders from CAN and the Council of Ulama were also in attendance.

“ We now told them that we have security reports that something bad might happen. Today, instead of the protesters to remain in one place, they started moving around.

“As they moved towards airport Road, they met another group and clashed, some of them were wounded. No single place of worship was burnt down.

“ Some vehicles were burnt a d damaged. Seven vehicles were burnt, eight vehicles were damaged. Galaxy Mall along Igbo Road was vandalized. Summit Lodge along Hausa Road by Igbo Road was vandalized.

“ We arrested a Medical Doctor in possession of gun and was during. We have invited all youth leaders and community leaders. We have discussed with them and they have promised to go back and talk to their people. I can assure you that the situation has been brought under control.”end.