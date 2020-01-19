Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A kidnapped victim, Habid Abdulsalem has narrated how gun-wielding men hijacked the Sienna bus he was driving and abducted four other passengers along with him.

The victims were abducted at a deplorable spot along the Onicha-Ugbo/Idumuje-Ugboko road in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Narrating his ordeal after they were rescued, the victim said the abductors who were speaking Fulani took them into a bush between Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area and Igbanke in neighbouring Edo State.

He said they were held hostage for five days before their relatives coughed out various amounts of money as ransom to secure their freedom.

“When I was trying to slow down through the pot hole on that road, I was ordered to stop at gun point. They were six armed men carrying AK47 rifles, one with a pomp action rifle.

“They took us to a bush near Agbor and Igbanke for five days and contacted our families with our phones, demanding ransom which we all paid. Some pay between N200,000 to N600,000 while they collected millions of naira from others,” he stated.

But confirming the release of the victims, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the victims were rescued by operatives attached to Issele-Uku division.

She said the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the kidnappers who had been terrorising the environs.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the kidnappers but we thank God the victims were rescued in good faith,” she stressed.