Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A kidnap victim, Habid Abdulsalem has narrated how gun wielding men hijacked the Sienna bus he was driving and abducted four other passengers along with him.

The victims were abducted at a deplorable spot along the Onicha-Ugbo/Idumuje-Ugboko road in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. Narrating his ordeals after they were rescued, the victim said the abductors who were speaking Fulani took them to a bush between Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area and Igbanke in neighbouring Edo State.

He said they were held hostage for five days before their relatives coughed ransom of various sums to secure their freedom.

“When I was trying to slow down through the pot hole on that road, I was ordered to stop at gun point. They were six armed men carrying AK47 and one with a pomp action rifle.

“They took us to a bush near Agbor and Igbanke for five days and contacted our families with our phones, demanding ransom which we all paid. Some paid between N200,000 to N600,000 while they collected millions of naira from others,” he stated.

Delta State Public Relations Officer , DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya ,said the victims were rescued by operatives attached to Issele-Uku police division. She said the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the kidnappers who have been terrorising the environ .

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the kidnappers but we thank God the victims were rescued in good faith,” she stressed.