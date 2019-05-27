Gyang Bere, Jos

Five persons perished and 12 houses burnt down on Sunday when fresh violence erupted in Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa communities over the death of Monday Enock in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tyopev Mathias Terna, confirmed the death in a press statement in Jos on Monday.

He said the killings started with a protest by youths from Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa when the body of one Monday Enock was discovered and later confirmed dead at Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Terna said: “On the 26/05/2019 at about 11:30hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a report from one Sarki Arum ‘m’ of Tina Area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State that one Enock Monday of Tina was seen lying motionless at an area between Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa in Jos North Local Government.

“The command immediately mobilised to the area and removed the body to Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Youths of the area started protesting when the news of Enock’s death filtered into the community.

“The Area Commander Jos Metro mobilised personnel of the divisions within his jurisdiction and moved with the Commanding Officer of 8PMF and the Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Gwong Division under whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, to the scene of the crime.

“As a result of the protest, five persons lost their lives and 12 houses were burnt down.”

Terna said the situation had been brought under control with the efforts of the Area Commander, Jos Metro, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, the Commanding Officer 8PMF and the Divisional Police Officer Nasarawa Gwong Division.

He said the area was being patrolled and urged the residents to remain calm, saying efforts were on to track and arrest those who were involved in the criminal protest.