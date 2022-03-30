From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five people were brutally killed on Monday night by suspected herdsmen at Mararaban Tipper, along Nzhwerenvi village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learned that the killings, which took place at about 8pm, left behind three women and two men dead.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr Davidson Malison, confirmed the killings and described it as unfortunate.

He said: “Three women were killed at Mararaban Tipper, along Nzhwerenvi village; one man was killed at Kpara village and one other was ambushed along Gero Road from Tin Mining Site and died in the hospital.”

Malison noted that three people were inflicted with gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment in a hospital, while a vehicle was burnt down and motorcycles carted away.

He revealed the names of those who perished in the attack to include, Talatu (Isho) Benson, 45-year-old, Talatu Danladi, 33, Mama Danladi, 15, James Yah, 42, and 20-year-old Adamu Amedi.

He said those who were injured and receiving treatment are Godiya Danlad, Redzie and Alheri Danladi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, could not be reached at the time of filing this report, as his mobile phone line was switched-off.

The unhealthy development came a week after the Irigwe Development Association demanded N500 million compensation by the state government over massive destruction of farm crops by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the locality.

The National President of IDA, Prince Robert Ashi Dodo, had, during a Press Conference in Jos, said the Rigwe nation has been hugely and largely hit by the Fulani militia in 2021 and early 2022, which culminated in loss of several lives, farm crops and property worth countless amounts.

“We call on the plateau state government to wake up to its sole and constitutional responsibility of ensuring the protection of life and property of the citizens and, by extension, draw a compensation means of all the destruction, so that the hardship imposed on the Rigwe people can be ameliorated.”

Dodo expressed sadness at the indiscriminate grazing and display of rascality by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in their land.

“For the record, since February, they have destroyed and damaged several dry season farm crops, ranging from cabbage, tomatoes, pepper, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava, green beans, piece as well as looted water pump machines and other farming implements in many villages amounting to over N500 million,” he stated.