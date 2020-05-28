Five persons were yesterday killed, while five others were injured in an accident that occurred on Rimin Gata Road in Ugogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident, involved a lorry and a golf car.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano. He said the accident occurred at about 7.18am when the two vehicles had head-on collision.

“The Tipper Farkas with registration number QF 435-NSH and Golf car with registration number KMC-828 ZV coming from opposite directions had head-on collision,” he said.

Muhammad attributed the course of the accident, which involved 10 people, to speeding.

He noted that the five people were rescued.

“We received a rescue call from Rimin Gata Ungogo local government area at about 7.18am through Malam Usman Aminu Iguda.

On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.”