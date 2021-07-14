From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than five indigenes of Ali Ugwele, in Ekoli-Edda of Afikpo South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, were, yesterday, allegedly attacked and killed by assailants from Cross River State while on their farmland.

The victims were killed while harvesting cassava from their farms.

The assailants, according to a source, attacked, killed and allegedly ate up the lifeless bodies of their victims as a way to cover up the trace of their nefarious activities in the area.

Ali Ugwele village in Ekoli-Edda Community of Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State and Erei Community in Biasa LGA of Cross River State have been having disagreements over the control and ownership of the palm tree plantation, which had lasted for some years.

There had been relative peace between both sides of the divide for sometime now, until the recent attack on Ekoli-Edda people by assailants from Cross River State.

It was gathered that one of the victims of the attack who escaped from the scene gave insight into the ugly development.

The Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and noted that efforts were on to ensure the security of lives of the people of Ekoli-Edda community.

He assured that he would not fold his arms and allow miscreants unsettle the peace in the affected community.

