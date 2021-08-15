From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Policemen in Imo State on Friday engaged unknown gunmen in a fierce gun battle, killing three of them, while the gunmen also killed two of the officers. The gunmen had come to attack a police station at Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Imo Police Command Spokesman, Michael Abattam, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the gunmen on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel, but were subdued due to the superior firepower of the police tactical team.

But before the bandits could make good their escape into the bush, Abattam said the bullets of the bandits felled two of their gallant officers involved in the shootout.

“They fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralisated and their arms, one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges were recovered from them.

“While others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds, unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tactical teams of the police, the spokesman said, are presently in pursuit of the bandits, combing the bushes for the arrest of those of them that fled and to possibly recover their arms.

The command, therefore, appealed to residents of the state especially the Izombe community to assist the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits and to report to the nearest police station anybody seen with bullet wounds.