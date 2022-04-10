From Tony Osauzo,

Armed herdsmen have reportedly attacked the agrarian community of Odiguetue in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, killing five people and injuring several others in the process.

The herdsmen had about a month ago, attacked security personnel in the locality and burnt down a patrol van.

They were said to have returned on Thursday morning and attacked the community whose members have been resisting the herders from feeding their cows with their farm produce.

“For some time now, the herdsmen have been harassing us. You can’t go to the farm anymore because of them. Last week, around 7pm, they came close to the houses, shooting but when the people came out, they went back to the bush.

“Then on Thursday, people were in their farms when the herdsmen came and killed three people. That was in the morning. Later in the evening, they came again and killed two more but this time on the expressway. There is a police checkpoint on the highway. The police saw them but didn’t do anything.

“Anytime the herdsmen come, we usually call the police and soldiers, who will come but will not go into the bush where these herdsmen have their camps; even when the villagers volunteer to lead the security men.

“Odiguetue is a peaceful community. How can you do this to a people who are peaceful and who go about their normal businesses?” a community leader, Lt. Commander Anthony Ogie, lamented while narrating the incident.

Similarly, another community leader, Elder John Osagiede, said he got the information that the village was going to be attacked and tried to reach the authorities to no avail.

“When I got information that the herdsmen were going to attack Odiguetue, I tried to reach the deputy governor but I couldn’t.

“On Thursday, the herdsmen came and killed three people. One of the victims, when they used gun and cutlass on him and it did not work, they rammed stick into his mouth. Later, they went and killed another people. Five people have been killed so far. This is what they have been doing to us for a long time now,” Osagiede narrated.

Meanwhile, a 68 year-old retiree from the University of Benin, Mr. Joseph Obuele, has said that when the incident happened on Thursday the community informed the police.

Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs, refused to react to a message sent to the command’s Press Interactive WhasApp platform, requesting to confirm the incident.