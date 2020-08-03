Judex Okoro, Calabar

The raging cult war in Cross River has continued unabated as five persons have been allegedly killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed by the cultists.

The ugly incident, which took place at

in Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo government of the state, was as a result of renewed superiority battle between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups within the locality.

An eyewitness, Ettete Edet, said the Scorpion group first declared the fight by shooting a member of Skylo and in the process the Skylo person died.

And fearing reprisal attack, Edet said the Scorpion members re-enforced and took over some major routes and villages to forestall the Skylo invading them.

But on getting wind of the death of their member, the Skylo mobilised and launched surprise attacks on the Scorpion and that led to open confrontation and subsequent deaths of another four persons from both sides.

The witness said both groups numbering over fifty suspected cultists and armed with axes and locally made pistols were seen shooting sporadically from maternity axis to forestry checkpoint in Akpabuyo.

According to him, “this caused panic as people were seen running helter and skelter looking for safety. The problem became so horrible and fierce that businesses in the area were closed down.

“Over five persons were reportedly gunned down during the clashes while property worth millions of naira were destroyed. ”

Another witness, Eyo Nsebong, said following the clash, some militants were said to have mobilised and stormed the village after the ultimatum given to the two groups to settle expired.

Nsebong said: “When the ultimatum expired, some armed men suspected to be militants invaded the area with a view to clearing the suspected cult groups and clean the local government area of cultists.

“We have also lost goods worth hundreds of thousands of naira to the clashes just as some residential houses, stores and lock-up shops have been destroyed.”

He said as at Sunday evening, security operatives have restored peace and order to the village.

Reacting to the development, the State Security Adviser to the Governor Ben Ayade, Southern Senatorial Zone, Ani Esin, said: “We had some cult-related clashes in Akpabuyo local government area of the state which degenerated into communal differences.

“We are trying to see what we can do to curtail it. We will handle the cult issue first then go into communal differences”.