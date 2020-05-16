At least five workers were killed on Saturday after a goods’ truck they were travelling in overturned in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the Police said.

The accident took place near Banda in Sagar District, about 185 kilometres east of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, in a road accident here, five migrant workers were killed near Banda,’’ a police official in Sagar district said.

“They were going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.’’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Received sad news about the untimely death and injuries of many labourers in a road accident in Sagar.

“I pray to God for the peace of departed souls and strength to the victim families to bear this deep sorrow,’’ Chouhan said.

Earlier on Saturday, 24 migrant labourers were killed and more than 30 others injured when the trucks they were travelling in collided with each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. (Xinhua/NAN)