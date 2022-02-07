Five outstanding students in the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU, Ojo have received scholarship of the department’s Alumni.

The ceremony was held at Hall 2, Faculty of Science, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos and it attracted senior management staff and students.

In her remarks at the event, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for the umpteenth time reiterated her administration’s commitment to the welfare of the students.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello also disclosed that in pursuit of her welfarism agenda, additional toilets would be built at the Ojo and Epe campuses, for the use of the teeming students. This drew applause from the students and other guests in attendance.

The VC appreciated the Department of Mathematics Alumni for the gesture in rewarding brilliant students from the department.

Said she: ” I commend the Alumni of the Department of Mathematics, Lagos State University for instituting an Annual Scholarship Award for undergraduates of the Department. I also appreciate the leadership and staff of the Faculty of Science and Department of Mathematics for supporting this remarkable initiative and giving it a platform to thrive”, she stated.

She assured that the administration would always support student-oriented initiatives of such, acknowledging that the initiative was in sync with the Institution’s vision of becoming the best University in West Africa.

“The annual scholarship award for undergraduate students in the department of Mathematics is in its second year and we must thank the Alumni Association of Mathematics Department, for remembering its Alma Mater. One of the most important gifts you can offer your former institution is the needed support to help nurture promising scholars of your department.

”The Alumni of the Department of Mathematics has shown leadership by taking the initiative to provide recognition for the outstanding skills and academic achievements of these undergraduates students. The encouragement you give, today, is much needed. The benefits of this scholarship award are enormous.”

The VC advised the beneficiaries to continue to excel in their academic pursuit as well as always seek ways to expand their knowledge, adding that the purpose of the award was to motivate them.

She admonished those who were not beneficiaries, not to be discouraged, but, do self–appraisal to determine the adjustments they needed to qualify some other time and continue to work hard.

” On our part, the university has also put in place, a policy that guarantees 50 percent refund of school fees to university scholars for the category of students who consistently maintain Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session”, She stressed.

Olatunji-Bello ended her speech by noting that her administration would continue to place welfare of the students on the front burner and partner with the Alumni at all levels as well as other stakeholders, to achieve the vision of becoming the best university in West Africa.

In his address, the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Shehu Akintola, thanked Prof. Olatunji-Bello and her team for gracing the occasion. He equally appreciated the VC for some interventions, in terms of materials that would aid teaching and research in the Faculty provided, recently.

Akintola praised the Alumni of Department of Mathematics, for instituting the scholarship awards for the students. He congratulated the beneficiaries and asked them to use the scholarship for the purpose it was meant for.

The Acting Head of Department of Mathematics, Dr. Yaqub Oyebo gave a brief insight into how the scholarship award was instituted by the Alumni.

Oyebo disclosed that it was instituted in honour of Prof. Michael Ajetumobi, who retired from the department, not too long ago, for his immense contributions to the department.

Thereafter, the VC presented the first cheque to 200 level student, Michael Tunde Amole.

Others were 300 level, Pelumi Ayomikun Akinleye, who got his award from the Deputy Vice Chancellor( Academic), Prof. Wahab Elias.

The trio of 400 level Esther Oluwatoyin Mulero, Emmanuel Akinleye Lasekan and Myrjuari Solan Elee were presented their awards by the Registrar, Mr Muhammed Olayinka Amuni, the Bursar, Mr Said Olayinka Babatunde and the University Librarian, Dr. Layi Adebayo.

Solan Elee, on behalf of other recipients thanked the Alumni for the award, describing the moment as a great feeling. She promised that the money would be used judiciously and they would continue to be focused on their studies. She thanked the Vice Chancellor for attending the ceremony.