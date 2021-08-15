From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A teenager was at the weekend raped by five men in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

However, the state police command said two out of the five suspects had been arrested.

The five boys according to sources dragged the girl, identified as Omodayo, Ernest into a room in Akotogbo area and committed the dastardly act.

It was learnt that Omodayo was returning from a party with her sister, when one Igbekele Ajenode and four orders took her to a room and raped her.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Bolaji Salami, said the two suspects were arrested following a tip off.

He said: “On July 26, 2021, one Ernest Omodayo came to the station and reported that on the same date, as she was coming from a party with her sister, one Igbekele Ajenode and four others accosted her, forcefully dragged her into a room and had carnal knowledge of her against her wish, one after another.

“Two suspects, Olanrewaju and Igbkele had been arrested while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing ones.”