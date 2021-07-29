From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Undisclosed number of students of the Naval School of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State, were reportedly abducted on Monday by gunmen, at Iruekpen, along the Benin-Ekpoma Road, Edo State.

The students were said to be travelling in two commercial vehicles from Kaduna to Sapele, Delta State, when they were seized by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Following the incident, operatives of the Edo State Police Command were said to have swung into action immediately and rescued some of the victims, while five of the students were said to have been taken into captivity by their abductors.

It was learnt that the police were undergoing a “bush combing” exercise to rescue the remaining naval students.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kotongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, said contrary to the information in the social media platforms that seven naval officers were kidnapped along Warri-Sapele Road, students of the Naval College of Engineering, Sapele were the ones abducted.

“The closest thing that happened to what he is assuming is the students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, travelling from Kaduna to Sapele in a commercial bus and Sienna bus, on 26/7/2021, and were intercepted by hoodlums at Irukpen. Our operatives rescued most of them, remaining only five, and bush combing is still ongoing,” Bello explained.

