Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck Okomu Oil Plc in Edo State Friday evening, as five staff of the Company were burnt to death in a road accident that occurred along Iguobazuwa road in Ovia southwest local government area of the state.

Two others were said to be critically injured and currently receiving treatment.

The bus conveying the staff was said to be on its way to the head office at Okomu from Extension 2 of the firm when it rammed into a lorry.

Following the incident, several motorists and passengers were stranded as the burning vehicles blocked the highway.

An eyewitness said help could not reach the trapped victims, as the bus burst into flames.

At press time, an official statement was yet to be issued by the firm but a top official confirmed the death of their staff and described the incident as a sad day for workers in the firm.

“We are yet to confirm the number of our personnel involved but we have confirmed five. Two are in the hospital.

“They were coming to the head office from Extension 2. It is a sad day for us”, the official said.