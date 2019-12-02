A female beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on scholarship at Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State, Ovbude Ohiolei, has emerged the overall best graduating student of the institution.

Ovbude, 29, who was pregnant and delivered her first baby in her final year, clinched a first class degree in Mass Communication with 4.86 CGPA and the coveted prize for overall best graduating student.

She was among five PAP beneficiaries on scholarship at IUO, who graduated recently and were awarded first class degrees in various disciplines during the university’s 17th convocation ceremony last Friday.

Others, who bagged first class degrees, include Munemune Arthur (Civil Engineering), Eregbene Emmanuel (Electrical-Electronics Engineering), Dabo Itunuoluwa (Law) and Abdul Francisca (Computer Science).

Apart from the quartet, 50 beneficiaries of the programme were also awarded second class upper division, just as 11 bagged Masters Degrees at the ceremony in which 145 beneficiaries graduated. This is the second consecutive year PAP beneficiaries are bearing the torch at IUO.

At its 16th convocation, a beneficiary, Afekuro Keritiemone, bagged first class degree in Political Science and Public Administration with 4.87 CGPA to emerge the overall best graduating student. He was offered automatic employment as a lecturer in the institution.