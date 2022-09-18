From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have abducted five passengers travelling in a commercial bus along Emuoha/Kalabari road in Rivers State on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after daredevil kidnappers killed a bus driver and abducted eight of his passengers along the same road.

The whereabouts of the eight kidnapped earlier remains unknown as the miscreants have not communicated to the victims’ families and relatives.

Daily Sun, on the latest incident, gathered that the gunmen ambushed the vehicle on a bad spot at about 8pm, shot into the air and the vehicle stopped.

The gunmen took the driver and seven passengers into a nearby bush, though it was gathered that the driver was later released.

Details of the incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, state spokesperson of the police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the command was yet to get a clearer picture of the incident.

Iringe-koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), further said the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, on getting the report, deployed tactical teams to the area for track down perpetrators of the act.

She said: “He has deployed anti-kidnapping and other tactical unit to comb the area.”