The Benue Police Command on Sunday said unknown gunmen have killed five persons in the state, involving two persons in Gwer West LG and a family of three, in Katsina-ala LG of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the family of three, that included a father, wife and son, were all killed in their room in Nagu, a village in Katisna-ala LG.

Anene said that the family, whose surname was simply identified as Jato, were attacked and killed last night as they slept, but the attackers did not attack or injure any other persons.

The PPRO also said that another group of unknown gunmen killed two persons in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West local government area, and the Police have already arrested five persons in connection with the crime, while investigations have continued into the matter.

“On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gun shot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime, while two young men were found in a pool of blood.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital but were confirmed dead. Five more suspects have been arrested and investigation is still in progress”, Anene said. (NAN)